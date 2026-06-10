Nike Astrograbber Men's Shoes

Small and Narrow
NikePlusUser5133801
How is a size 11 not a size 11? I have never had to purchase Nikes a 1/2 size larger. Super narrow as well. The 1/2 size up didn’t fix the narrow issue
Debuting on the heels of Nike's Waffle Trainer, the state-of-the-art Astrograbber was designed to grip the turf on American football fields.
Nike Astrograbber
Debuting on the heels of Nike's Waffle Trainer, the state-of-the-art Astrograbber was designed to grip the turf on American football fields.
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
3 stars
Small and Narrow
NikePlusUser5133801
How is a size 11 not a size 11? I have never had to purchase Nikes a 1/2 size larger. Super narrow as well. The 1/2 size up didn’t fix the narrow issue
Grip en stijlvol
MartijnK880754270
Mooie veldschoen. Er blijft dan ook veel gras ed onder de zool kleven. Goede grip. Licht en iets wat smal, maar verder prima.
Un peu mitigé
Samuel651523896
Un peu serré ! A porter avec des chaussettes extra-fines. La texture est bonne et le confort au pied y est, même s'il faut la porter souvent afin qu'elle s'élargisse.
Nike Astrograbber