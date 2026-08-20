A'One 'Lem and Lime'
A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
Of course A'ja Wilson has her own shoe—what else would you expect from a three-time MVP? Her signature debut is built with plush Cushlon 3.0 foam for that unapologetic comfort she needs to stay fresh. Whether she's knocking down jumpers, owning the boards or locking down on defence, A'ja is always pushing herself and always levelling up. That's just who she is. The real question is—are you ready to take your game there too?
- Colour Shown: Volt/Barely Volt/White
- Style: FZ8605-702
A'One 'Lem and Lime'
Of course A'ja Wilson has her own shoe—what else would you expect from a three-time MVP? Her signature debut is built with plush Cushlon 3.0 foam for that unapologetic comfort she needs to stay fresh. Whether she's knocking down jumpers, owning the boards or locking down on defence, A'ja is always pushing herself and always levelling up. That's just who she is. The real question is—are you ready to take your game there too?
Fresh all game
To keep up with A'ja's versatility, we designed her shoe with plush Cushlon 3.0 foam underfoot for optimal energy return. So when it's winning time, she can maintain peak performance.
Unapologetically light
There's no slowing A'ja down when the game is on the line. Light and breathable mesh helps keep her quick on her feet.
Micro-tuned traction
Soft, stable foam is combined with a generative traction pattern for the support and control A'ja needs to be a lockdown defender.
Star Power
Built around the star she's always drawn into her signature, A'ja's logo is strong, bold and playful – just like the energy she brings to the court.
More Benefits
- An extended bump along the heel gives you optimal stability.
- The midfoot band provides optimal arch support and movement control.
Product details
- Colour Shown: Volt/Barely Volt/White
- Style: FZ8605-702
Size & Fit
- Fits small; we recommend ordering half a size up
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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A'One 'Lem and Lime'