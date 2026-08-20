A'One 'Lem and Lime' A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes

A'One 'Lem and Lime'

76,99 € 109,99 € 30% off

Of course A'ja Wilson has her own shoe—what else would you expect from a three-time MVP? Her signature debut is built with plush Cushlon 3.0 foam for that unapologetic comfort she needs to stay fresh. Whether she's knocking down jumpers, owning the boards or locking down on defence, A'ja is always pushing herself and always levelling up. That's just who she is. The real question is—are you ready to take your game there too?

Fresh all game

To keep up with A'ja's versatility, we designed her shoe with plush Cushlon 3.0 foam underfoot for optimal energy return. So when it's winning time, she can maintain peak performance.

Unapologetically light

There's no slowing A'ja down when the game is on the line. Light and breathable mesh helps keep her quick on her feet.

Micro-tuned traction

Soft, stable foam is combined with a generative traction pattern for the support and control A'ja needs to be a lockdown defender.

Star Power

Built around the star she's always drawn into her signature, A'ja's logo is strong, bold and playful – just like the energy she brings to the court.