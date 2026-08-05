 
image 1 of 8
Highly Rated
Nike Air Superfly Women's Shoes - Metallic Silver/Anthracite/Volt/Black

Nike Air Superfly

Women's Shoes

30% off
Metallic Silver/Anthracite/Volt/Black
Light Khaki/Light Army
Vast Grey/Photon Dust/Dark Smoke Grey/Barely Rose
Metallic Silver/Black
Burgundy Crush/Tattoo/University Blue
Select SizeSize Guide

The Superfly ushers in a new era of running-inspired design. It emerges from our vault with new Air and a new attitude. The low-profile shape and outsole pattern channel its athletics heritage, while textured finishes bring your look up to speed.


  • Colour Shown: Metallic Silver/Anthracite/Volt/Black
  • Style: IB5824-001

Nike Air Superfly

30% off

The Superfly ushers in a new era of running-inspired design. It emerges from our vault with new Air and a new attitude. The low-profile shape and outsole pattern channel its athletics heritage, while textured finishes bring your look up to speed.

Benefits

  • The perforated leather upper with suede accents is breathable and durable.
  • The raw-edge construction around the collar adds texture.
  • The Nike Air technology in the heel absorbs impact for cushioning with every step.
  • The rubber outsole provides traction and the forefoot pattern is a nod to athletics spikes.

Product details

  • Colour Shown: Metallic Silver/Anthracite/Volt/Black
  • Style: IB5824-001

Nike Air

The first of its kind, Nike Air technology absorbs impact for cushioning with every step. It's been built to help reduce the weight of the shoe without sacrificing performance, supporting both the athlete and the lifespan of the shoe.

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (33)

4.3 stars

  • Great buy. Very comfortable.

    MaimaiT395176293

    Very comfortable shoes. Won’t leave a blister, material is very soft. True to size. I went with my feet measurement as to the sizing because it says runs small but i still went with my usual size in my nike shoes and it just fits right. I have a few nike shoes and it does vary with the sizing, depending on the style of the shoes. I would not recommend if your feet is wide since it fits snug. The main reason why I was drawn to this shoes is the slip on design. Wasn’t hard to put on. Overall, this is a good buy for me and would recommend to others.

  • Stylish

    glaej758257504

    Very nice stylish and comfortable. Love the feel and made durable

  • The most Comfortable footwear ever .

    Brenda36cc370d6bdd4bde9cbb7c4b41d506b8

    They are very comfortable so far I ordered for 6 in different colors, the Cow pattern was a conversation piece in Whole Foods I go so much compliment and said where I buy them. I wear a 9 . I when up half size . I like good comfortable footwear and these are it for me.

Nike Air Superfly Women's Shoes

Nike Air Superfly

30% off

Complete the look

Item 3 of 28