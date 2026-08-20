Nike Air Rift Breathe
Women's Shoes
Style yourself in the perfect warm-weather look with the Nike Air Rift Breathe. Hook-and-loop strap details let you easily slide into this split-toe design based on the '96 original. Nike Air cushioning in the heel and a plush foam midsole feel softer than ever, adding that sunny beach feeling to every step.
- Colour Shown: White/Pure Platinum
- Style: 848386-100
Nike Air Rift Breathe
360 DEGREES OF SUMMERTIME FRESHNESS.
Style yourself in the perfect warm-weather look with the Nike Air Rift Breathe. Hook-and-loop strap details let you easily slide into this split-toe design based on the '96 original. Nike Air cushioning in the heel and a plush foam midsole feel softer than ever, adding that sunny beach feeling to every step.
Benefits
- Nike Tech Ultramesh upper keeps it airy and light while adding texture and depth.
- The split-toe design creates a barefoot feel and captures the original vibe from '96.
- Midfoot and heel straps let you customise your comfort.
- The Air-Sole unit in the heel is combined with a plush foam midsole for a soft feel.
- Perforated sockliner keeps the breeziness while adding to the luxuriously soft feel.
- Rubber detailing on the outsole features rugged tread for added durability and traction
Product Details
- Embroidered Swoosh
- Hook-and-loop closures
- Colour Shown: White/Pure Platinum
- Style: 848386-100
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Nike Air Rift Breathe