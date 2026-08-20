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Nike Air Rift Breathe Women's Shoes - White/Pure Platinum

Nike Air Rift Breathe

Women's Shoes

119,99 €
White/Pure Platinum
Black/White/Cool Grey
This product is excluded from site promotions and discounts.

Style yourself in the perfect warm-weather look with the Nike Air Rift Breathe. Hook-and-loop strap details let you easily slide into this split-toe design based on the '96 original. Nike Air cushioning in the heel and a plush foam midsole feel softer than ever, adding that sunny beach feeling to every step.


  • Colour Shown: White/Pure Platinum
  • Style: 848386-100

Nike Air Rift Breathe

119,99 €

360 DEGREES OF SUMMERTIME FRESHNESS.

Style yourself in the perfect warm-weather look with the Nike Air Rift Breathe. Hook-and-loop strap details let you easily slide into this split-toe design based on the '96 original. Nike Air cushioning in the heel and a plush foam midsole feel softer than ever, adding that sunny beach feeling to every step.

Benefits

  • Nike Tech Ultramesh upper keeps it airy and light while adding texture and depth.
  • The split-toe design creates a barefoot feel and captures the original vibe from '96.
  • Midfoot and heel straps let you customise your comfort.
  • The Air-Sole unit in the heel is combined with a plush foam midsole for a soft feel.
  • Perforated sockliner keeps the breeziness while adding to the luxuriously soft feel.
  • Rubber detailing on the outsole features rugged tread for added durability and traction

Product Details

  • Embroidered Swoosh
  • Hook-and-loop closures
  • Colour Shown: White/Pure Platinum
  • Style: 848386-100

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Nike Air Rift Breathe Women's Shoes

    Nike Air Rift Breathe

    119,99 €