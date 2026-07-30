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Highly Rated
Nike Air Monarch IV Men's Workout Shoes (Extra Wide) - White/Black

Nike Air Monarch IV

Men's Workout Shoes (Extra Wide)

79,99 €
Select SizeSize Guide

The Nike Air Monarch IV gives you classic style with real leather and plenty of lightweight Nike Air cushioning to keep you moving in comfort.


  • Colour Shown: White/Black
  • Style: 416355-101

Nike Air Monarch IV

79,99 €

CLASSIC SUPPORT AND COMFORT.

The Nike Air Monarch IV gives you classic style with real leather and plenty of lightweight Nike Air cushioning to keep you moving in comfort.

Benefits

  • Leather and synthetic leather team up for durability and classic comfort.
  • An Air-Sole unit runs the length of your foot for cushioning, comfort and support.
  • The rubber sole is durable and provides traction.

Product details

  • Colour Shown: White/Black
  • Style: 416355-101

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (281)

4.3 stars

  • John382135023

    price was right , made call to operator got the order right which AI had problem before getting wide shoe and was delivered in record time Thank you

  • Monarch IV

    Richard280950694

    One of the best shoes that I’ve ever worn I really like them. I’ve had many pairs of these a number one choice

  • Very pleased.

    Kimberly45ce53f517294f37824f0217e92850d2

    Very happy. Costumer service was fantastic.

Nike Air Monarch IV Men's Workout Shoes (Extra Wide)

Nike Air Monarch IV

79,99 €

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