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Highly Rated
Nike Air Max TL 2.5 Men's Shoes - Dark Smoke Grey/Metallic Silver/Black/Wolf Grey

Nike Air Max TL 2.5

Men's Shoes

179,99 €
Dark Smoke Grey/Metallic Silver/Black/Wolf Grey
Smoke Grey/Black/Dark Smoke Grey/Tough Red
Black/Black/Metallic Silver/Black
Select SizeSize Guide

Reviving a late '90s fave, the Air Max TL 2.5 brings back the iconic wavy Air Max aesthetic. Airy textiles fuse with smooth synthetic leather for a clean finish, while full-length Max Air cushioning brings a bouncy feel to every step.


  • Colour Shown: Dark Smoke Grey/Metallic Silver/Black/Wolf Grey
  • Style: IO3037-002

Nike Air Max TL 2.5

179,99 €

Reviving a late '90s fave, the Air Max TL 2.5 brings back the iconic wavy Air Max aesthetic. Airy textiles fuse with smooth synthetic leather for a clean finish, while full-length Max Air cushioning brings a bouncy feel to every step.

Benefits

  • The upper combines textiles and synthetic leather for breathability and durability.
  • Plush and comfortable, the Max Air cushioning has just the right amount of support.
  • Rubber outsole provides durable traction.

Product Details

  • Foam midsole
  • Rubber outsole
  • Colour Shown: Dark Smoke Grey/Metallic Silver/Black/Wolf Grey
  • Style: IO3037-002

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (84)

4.8 stars

  • Wunderschön und bequem

    maryam24550477

    Super. Es ist so wie Beschreibung. Perfekt. Die große ist auch genau wie Beschreibung. Also fällt nicht größer oder kleiner.

  • Style and Comfort

    Pbrad

    They look great and are extremely comfortable. They fit perfect and you can walk in them all day. Has quickly become one of my favorite pairs.

  • Top

    MandyM447821681

    Super, stylischer Schuh - fällt grössengerecht aus. Mein Sohn ist begeistert 👍🏼

Nike Air Max TL 2.5 Men's Shoes

Nike Air Max TL 2.5

179,99 €

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