Nike Air Max Plus VII 'Kylian Mbappé' Men's Shoes

Kylian Mbappé has always been a fan of the Air Max Plus VII, so much so that he used it as an inspiration for his performance boot. Think of this version of the TN7 as an everyday counterpart to Kylian's football boot. Check the special tongue label and the colour scheme while you're at it.

Colour Shown: Plum Eclipse/Metallic Gold Grain/Black/Barely Volt

Style: HQ2197-200