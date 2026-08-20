Nike Air Max Plus VII 'Kylian Mbappé'
Men's shoes
Kylian Mbappé has always been a fan of the Air Max Plus VII, so much so that he used it as an inspiration for his performance boot. Think of this version of the TN7 as an everyday counterpart to Kylian's football boot. Check the special tongue label and the colour scheme while you're at it.
- Colour Shown: Plum Eclipse/Metallic Gold Grain/Black/Barely Volt
- Style: HQ2197-200
Nike Air Max Plus VII 'Kylian Mbappé'
Kylian Mbappé has always been a fan of the Air Max Plus VII, so much so that he used it as an inspiration for his performance boot. Think of this version of the TN7 as an everyday counterpart to Kylian's football boot. Check the special tongue label and the colour scheme while you're at it.
Benefits
- Mesh upper with synthetic leather accents is durable and breathable.
- Midfoot arch provides a supportive feel.
- Nike Air units provide lightweight cushioning.
- Rubber outsole gives you durable traction.
Product details
- Colour Shown: Plum Eclipse/Metallic Gold Grain/Black/Barely Volt
- Style: HQ2197-200
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Nike Air Max Plus VII 'Kylian Mbappé'