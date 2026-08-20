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Nike Air Max Plus VII 'Kylian Mbappé' Men's Shoes - Plum Eclipse/Metallic Gold Grain/Black/Barely Volt

Nike Air Max Plus VII 'Kylian Mbappé'

Men's shoes

30% off
Plum Eclipse/Metallic Gold Grain/Black/Barely Volt
White/Black/Smoke Grey/White
Black/Black/Anthracite/Black
White/Blue Crystal/Metallic Silver/White
Light Smoke Grey/Dark Smoke Grey/Hot Curry
Black/Dark Smoke Grey/Metallic Pewter/Illusion Green

Kylian Mbappé has always been a fan of the Air Max Plus VII, so much so that he used it as an inspiration for his performance boot. Think of this version of the TN7 as an everyday counterpart to Kylian's football boot. Check the special tongue label and the colour scheme while you're at it.


  • Colour Shown: Plum Eclipse/Metallic Gold Grain/Black/Barely Volt
  • Style: HQ2197-200

Nike Air Max Plus VII 'Kylian Mbappé'

30% off

Kylian Mbappé has always been a fan of the Air Max Plus VII, so much so that he used it as an inspiration for his performance boot. Think of this version of the TN7 as an everyday counterpart to Kylian's football boot. Check the special tongue label and the colour scheme while you're at it.

Benefits

  • Mesh upper with synthetic leather accents is durable and breathable.
  • Midfoot arch provides a supportive feel.
  • Nike Air units provide lightweight cushioning.
  • Rubber outsole gives you durable traction.

Product details

  • Colour Shown: Plum Eclipse/Metallic Gold Grain/Black/Barely Volt
  • Style: HQ2197-200

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Nike Air Max Plus VII 'Kylian Mbappé' Men's Shoes

    Nike Air Max Plus VII 'Kylian Mbappé'

    30% off