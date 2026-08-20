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Nike Air Max Moto 2K Men's Shoes - Platinum Tint/Sail/Anthracite/Metallic Silver

Nike Air Max Moto 2K

Men's Shoes

139,99 €

Familiar yet fresh, the Air Max Moto 2K is ready to go for a ride. Metallic accents complement performance-inspired details and Max Air cushioning.


  • Colour Shown: Platinum Tint/Sail/Anthracite/Metallic Silver
  • Style: IV5759-094

Nike Air Max Moto 2K

139,99 €

Familiar yet fresh, the Air Max Moto 2K is ready to go for a ride. Metallic accents complement performance-inspired details and Max Air cushioning.

Benefits

  • The upper mixes synthetic leather and textiles for a layered look built to last.
  • Plush and comfortable, the Max Air cushioning has just the right amount of support.
  • Rubber outsole provides durable traction.

Product Details

  • Foam midsole
  • Rubber outsole
  • Reflective design details
  • Not intended for use as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)
  • Colour Shown: Platinum Tint/Sail/Anthracite/Metallic Silver
  • Style: IV5759-094

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Nike Air Max Moto 2K Men's Shoes

    Nike Air Max Moto 2K

    139,99 €