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Nike Air Max Men's Woven Jacket - Wolf Grey/Cool Grey/Black

Nike Air Max

Men's Woven Jacket

129,99 €
Select SizeSize Guide
This product is excluded from site promotions and discounts.

Heritage Air Max style meets classic comfort. Simple and streamlined, this jacket is made from lightweight taffeta that has sweat-wicking tech to help keep you comfortable. Subtle zip pockets on the chest give you secure storage.


  • Colour Shown: Wolf Grey/Cool Grey/Black
  • Style: IU5683-012

Nike Air Max

129,99 €

Heritage Air Max style meets classic comfort. Simple and streamlined, this jacket is made from lightweight taffeta that has sweat-wicking tech to help keep you comfortable. Subtle zip pockets on the chest give you secure storage.

Product Details

  • Elastic cuffs and hem
  • Bungee at hood
  • Reflective design details
  • Not intended for use as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)
  • Body: 94% nylon/6% elastane Lining: 100% polyester
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Wolf Grey/Cool Grey/Black
  • Style: IU5683-012

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 5′11″ (180cm approx.)
    • Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Nike Air Max Men's Woven Jacket

    Nike Air Max

    129,99 €

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