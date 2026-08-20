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Nike Air Max Lite Golf Bag - Black/Pure Platinum/Black

Nike Air Max Lite

Golf Bag

179,99 €
Black/Pure Platinum/Black
University Red/Pure Platinum/University Red
Black/Wolf Grey/Clear Jade

Weighing in at 4.5lb, the Nike Air Max Lite bag is designed for the golfer who carries. Air Max cushioned straps and a lumbar pad help keep you feeling supported and comfortable. The convenient outside pocket holds a water bottle to help you stay hydrated while you walk the course.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Pure Platinum/Black
  • Style: IO1600-095

Nike Air Max Lite

179,99 €

Weighing in at 4.5lb, the Nike Air Max Lite bag is designed for the golfer who carries. Air Max cushioned straps and a lumbar pad help keep you feeling supported and comfortable. The convenient outside pocket holds a water bottle to help you stay hydrated while you walk the course.

Benefits

  • Four dividers keep your clubs separated and organised.
  • Five pockets for extra storage of balls, tees and other essentials.

Product Details

  • Hook-and-loop glove patch
  • Pen sleeve
  • 100% polyester
  • Spot clean
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black/Pure Platinum/Black
  • Style: IO1600-095

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Nike Air Max Lite Golf Bag

    Nike Air Max Lite

    179,99 €