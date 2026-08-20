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Nike Air Max Lite
Golf Bag
179,99 €
Weighing in at 4.5lb, the Nike Air Max Lite bag is designed for the golfer who carries. Air Max cushioned straps and a lumbar pad help keep you feeling supported and comfortable. The convenient outside pocket holds a water bottle to help you stay hydrated while you walk the course.
- Colour Shown: Black/Pure Platinum/Black
- Style: IO1600-095
Nike Air Max Lite
179,99 €
Weighing in at 4.5lb, the Nike Air Max Lite bag is designed for the golfer who carries. Air Max cushioned straps and a lumbar pad help keep you feeling supported and comfortable. The convenient outside pocket holds a water bottle to help you stay hydrated while you walk the course.
Benefits
- Four dividers keep your clubs separated and organised.
- Five pockets for extra storage of balls, tees and other essentials.
Product Details
- Hook-and-loop glove patch
- Pen sleeve
- 100% polyester
- Spot clean
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black/Pure Platinum/Black
- Style: IO1600-095
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Nike Air Max Lite
179,99 €