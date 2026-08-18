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Nike Air Max Fire Younger Kids' Shoes - Black/Metallic Silver/Gamma Blue

Nike Air Max Fire

Younger Kids' Shoes

74,99 €
Black/Metallic Silver/Gamma Blue
Black/White
Black/Playful Pink/White
Select SizeSize Guide

Sleek and supportive, the Fire is a hot addition to the Air Max family. Influenced by field sports and the digital world, it brings you a streamlined look made for the future. Synthetic leather adds durability and a Max Air unit provides comfortable cushioning you can feel all day long.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Metallic Silver/Gamma Blue
  • Style: II6557-013

Nike Air Max Fire

74,99 €

Sleek and supportive, the Fire is a hot addition to the Air Max family. Influenced by field sports and the digital world, it brings you a streamlined look made for the future. Synthetic leather adds durability and a Max Air unit provides comfortable cushioning you can feel all day long.

Product Details

  • Synthetic leather upper
  • Foam midsole
  • Pull tab on tongue and heel
  • Low-cut collar
  • Elastic laces
  • Colour Shown: Black/Metallic Silver/Gamma Blue
  • Style: II6557-013

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (5)

5 stars

  • Excellent

    Shirley203975606

    My grandson loved them they are comfortable on him

  • DiegoZ837664646

    Scarpetta bellissima e bimbo felicissimo.

  • Kanon

    Fredric813261618

    Rätt storlek och super näjd

Nike Air Max Fire Younger Kids' Shoes

Nike Air Max Fire

74,99 €

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