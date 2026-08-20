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Nike Air Max Dn8 Be True By You Custom Shoes - Multi-Colour/Multi-Colour

Nike Air Max Dn8 Be True By You

Custom Shoes

209,99 €

Be True, by you. As part of Nike's commitment to the LGBTQIA+ community, the Be True initiative's mission is to create more inclusive spaces in sport. This collection celebrates a spectrum in motion with layered, dimensional colours and holographic details in all the colours of the rainbow. This sleek Dn8 can be customised from overlay to outsole for a look that nails your style. A cute rainbow drawstring bag and iridescent carabiner come along with your shoes, because everyone needs accessories.


  • Colour Shown: Multi-Colour/Multi-Colour
  • Style: IV4699-900
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Nike Air Max Dn8 Be True By You

209,99 €

Be True, by you. As part of Nike's commitment to the LGBTQIA+ community, the Be True initiative's mission is to create more inclusive spaces in sport. This collection celebrates a spectrum in motion with layered, dimensional colours and holographic details in all the colours of the rainbow. This sleek Dn8 can be customised from overlay to outsole for a look that nails your style. A cute rainbow drawstring bag and iridescent carabiner come along with your shoes, because everyone needs accessories.

What's Your Base?

Choose between Black or Chalk overlays, then pop a rainbow or solid colourway underneath for dimension. Don't forget to choose between a classic Air Max tongue logo or a custom Be True holographic one!

Colour-up

You know you want some rainbow Air. Customise the Dn8's Air tube colours independently or try a statement monochromatic look.

Make It Personal

Your initials? A nickname? Or something else that's so you. Get creative with up to 9 characters on the quarter seam tape of each shoe. Plus, your name is on the box.

More Benefits

  • Our Dynamic Air system features dual-chambered tubes with tuned pressure levels. This means airflow shifts within each set of tubes in response to compression, providing a custom cushioning experience.
  • The sculpted upper is made from lightweight mesh on top, while slashes on the sides reveal open mesh for more breathability. Design lines help radiate energy throughout your look.
  • The plastic heel clip helps hold your foot down for more containment.
  • The extra layer across the toe tip adds durability.

Nike By You Details

  • Our Members are one of a kind, and your shoes are too. Each pair is proudly made one at a time, by hand. Good things are worth the wait.
  • With our 3D builder, watch your creation come alive as you experiment with all kinds of design choices.
  • Colour Shown: Multi-Colour/Multi-Colour
  • Style: IV4699-900
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Nike Air Max Dn8 Be True By You Custom Shoes

    Nike Air Max Dn8 Be True By You

    209,99 €

    More Info

      This is a customized product. Customized product orders cannot be cancelled after 15 minutes, and are not eligible for return unless the item is defective.