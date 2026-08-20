Nike Air Max Dn8 Be True By You
Custom Shoes
Be True, by you. As part of Nike's commitment to the LGBTQIA+ community, the Be True initiative's mission is to create more inclusive spaces in sport. This collection celebrates a spectrum in motion with layered, dimensional colours and holographic details in all the colours of the rainbow. This sleek Dn8 can be customised from overlay to outsole for a look that nails your style. A cute rainbow drawstring bag and iridescent carabiner come along with your shoes, because everyone needs accessories.
- Colour Shown: Multi-Colour/Multi-Colour
- Style: IV4699-900
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Nike Air Max Dn8 Be True By You
Be True, by you. As part of Nike's commitment to the LGBTQIA+ community, the Be True initiative's mission is to create more inclusive spaces in sport. This collection celebrates a spectrum in motion with layered, dimensional colours and holographic details in all the colours of the rainbow. This sleek Dn8 can be customised from overlay to outsole for a look that nails your style. A cute rainbow drawstring bag and iridescent carabiner come along with your shoes, because everyone needs accessories.
What's Your Base?
Choose between Black or Chalk overlays, then pop a rainbow or solid colourway underneath for dimension. Don't forget to choose between a classic Air Max tongue logo or a custom Be True holographic one!
Colour-up
You know you want some rainbow Air. Customise the Dn8's Air tube colours independently or try a statement monochromatic look.
Make It Personal
Your initials? A nickname? Or something else that's so you. Get creative with up to 9 characters on the quarter seam tape of each shoe. Plus, your name is on the box.
More Benefits
- Our Dynamic Air system features dual-chambered tubes with tuned pressure levels. This means airflow shifts within each set of tubes in response to compression, providing a custom cushioning experience.
- The sculpted upper is made from lightweight mesh on top, while slashes on the sides reveal open mesh for more breathability. Design lines help radiate energy throughout your look.
- The plastic heel clip helps hold your foot down for more containment.
- The extra layer across the toe tip adds durability.
Nike By You Details
- Our Members are one of a kind, and your shoes are too. Each pair is proudly made one at a time, by hand. Good things are worth the wait.
- With our 3D builder, watch your creation come alive as you experiment with all kinds of design choices.
- Colour Shown: Multi-Colour/Multi-Colour
- Style: IV4699-900
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Nike Air Max Dn8 Be True By You
More Info
This is a customized product. Customized product orders cannot be cancelled after 15 minutes, and are not eligible for return unless the item is defective.