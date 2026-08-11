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Highly Rated
Nike Air Max 90 Premium Men's Shoes - Multi-Colour/Multi-Colour/Hyper Crimson/Black

Nike Air Max 90 Premium

Men's Shoes

149,99 €
Nike Air Max 90 Premium Men's Shoes - Multi-Colour/Multi-Colour/Hyper Crimson/Black
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Celebrate football on its biggest stage in this iconic Air Max 90. Swirling graphics and grey hues feature vibrant orange hits to symbolise the 'Oranje' squad. The trainer stays true to its running roots with the classic Waffle sole, while stitched overlays and textured accents create the '90s look you love. Bold colours and visible cushioning complete the shoe.


  • Colour Shown: Multi-Colour/Multi-Colour/Hyper Crimson/Black
  • Style: IQ0172-900

Nike Air Max 90 Premium

149,99 €

Celebrate football on its biggest stage in this iconic Air Max 90. Swirling graphics and grey hues feature vibrant orange hits to symbolise the 'Oranje' squad. The trainer stays true to its running roots with the classic Waffle sole, while stitched overlays and textured accents create the '90s look you love. Bold colours and visible cushioning complete the shoe.

Benefits

  • The textile upper with leather and synthetic overlays creates a layered look that lasts.
  • Nike Air technology absorbs impact for cushioning with every step.
  • Rubber Waffle outsole delivers durable traction and heritage style.

Product details

  • Colour Shown: Multi-Colour/Multi-Colour/Hyper Crimson/Black
  • Style: IQ0172-900

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (12)

4.8 stars

  • Ok

    Manuel597420244

    Tutto bene grazie. Ordine perfetto è arrivato velocemente. Tutto ok

  • Great fit, colors and styling; very comfy shoe to wear.

    Christopher198865

    Love the fit, usually wear a size 13 in other brands, butfits great for my big wide foot using Nikes sizing chart. Been wearing skateboard shoes for the past 30 years, these are so comfortable compared to those. I really like this shoe. I like the option to have them laced wider with a wider set of lacing holes down by the toes. Color combination of the different grays along with the vibrant orange accent is really nicely styled.

  • Awesome 90s.

    john646473682

    The Premium title is deserved. These look and feel great. The quality is outstanding, I can’t recommend them enough.

Nike Air Max 90 Premium Men's Shoes

Nike Air Max 90 Premium

149,99 €

Complete the look

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