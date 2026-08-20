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Nike Air Max 90
Men‘s shoes
149,99 €
The Air Max 90 stays true to its running roots with the iconic Waffle sole, while stitched overlays and textured accents create the '90s look you love. Finished with easy-to-style colours, its visible cushioning adds comfort to your journey.
- Colour Shown: Black/Anthracite/Dark Smoke Grey/Iron Grey
- Style: IV4695-001
Nike Air Max 90
149,99 €
The Air Max 90 stays true to its running roots with the iconic Waffle sole, while stitched overlays and textured accents create the '90s look you love. Finished with easy-to-style colours, its visible cushioning adds comfort to your journey.
Benefits
- Plush and comfortable, the Max Air cushioning has just the right amount of support.
- The upper features premium suede leather for a luxurious look and feel.
- Nike Air technology absorbs impact for cushioning with every step.
- Rubber Waffle outsole delivers durable traction and heritage style.
Product Details
- Low-cut collar
- Foam midsole
- Colour Shown: Black/Anthracite/Dark Smoke Grey/Iron Grey
- Style: IV4695-001
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Nike Air Max 90
149,99 €