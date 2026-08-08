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Highly Rated
Nike Air Max 90 Drift Men's Shoes - Vast Grey/White/Black/Pencil Point

Nike Air Max 90 Drift

Men's shoes

30% off
Vast Grey/White/Black/Pencil Point
Black/Dark Stucco/Reflect Silver/Wolf Grey
Dark Obsidian/Psychic Blue/White
Light Bone/Neutral Olive/Black/Off-White
Black/Black/Black
Pure Platinum/Bright Crimson/Black
Parachute Beige/Black/Summit White/Light Khaki
Black/Dusty Cactus/Anthracite
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The Air Max 90 Drift adds a more durable option to your shoe rotation. Different textures add a layered look, including tough ripstop and rubber paired with synthetic leather. Meanwhile, Max Air cushioning and a Waffle outsole keep it comfortable enough for the street or trail.


  • Colour Shown: Vast Grey/White/Black/Pencil Point
  • Style: IO1908-078

Nike Air Max 90 Drift

30% off

The Air Max 90 Drift adds a more durable option to your shoe rotation. Different textures add a layered look, including tough ripstop and rubber paired with synthetic leather. Meanwhile, Max Air cushioning and a Waffle outsole keep it comfortable enough for the street or trail.

Benefits

  • The upper combines synthetic leather, ripstop and rubber for a layered look built to last.
  • Foam midsole and a Max Air unit in the heel provide lightweight cushioning.
  • Rubber Waffle outsole adds durable traction and heritage style.

Product Details

  • Padded collar
  • Foam underfoot
  • Colour Shown: Vast Grey/White/Black/Pencil Point
  • Style: IO1908-078

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (69)

4.4 stars

  • Comfortable sneakers

    AndrewG136657129

    Very comfortable,highly recommend

  • To good to be true!

    Sebastian840460051

    Love the colorway! Super comfortable and perfect for both casual and smart-casual outfits.

  • marekd55dccd1658a4f23b93876fccfcd6b33

    Buty bardzo ładne, jednak przyszły z wadą fabryczna, która sprawiała, że but uciskał na palce. reklamacja nie została uznana. Wygląd top, ale jakość pozostawia sporo do życzenia niestety

Nike Air Max 90 Drift Men's Shoes

Nike Air Max 90 Drift

30% off

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