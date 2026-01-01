Nike Air Max 1 By You Custom Men's Shoes

Nike Air Max 1 By You

169,99 €

The Nike Air Max 1 By You refreshes the sneaker legend that's reigned supreme since '87. The layered design provides the perfect canvas for experimenting with your favourite colour combinations. Add that to the variety of outsole options and personalised messaging, and you'll be able to mix and match until you've created a look that's all you.

Pick Your Base

Rubber outsole options include solid colour, gum and translucent—allowing you to choose if your soles blend in or stand out.

Colour-up

Make the upper pop with contrasting colours or create something subtle with more neutral tones.

Make It Personal

Keep the original "AIR" on the back tab or add your own custom message with up to 3 characters.