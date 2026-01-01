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Air Jordan
Women's Long-Sleeve Woven Top
30% off
Business in the front. Jordan at the back. Lightweight twill fabric gives this flowy button-down top a soft feel and subtle drape. Dropped shoulders, longer sleeves and an oversized fit put a modern twist on a classic silhouette.
- Colour Shown: Dark Smoke Grey
- Style: HJ0020-045
Air Jordan
30% off
Business in the front. Jordan at the back. Lightweight twill fabric gives this flowy button-down top a soft feel and subtle drape. Dropped shoulders, longer sleeves and an oversized fit put a modern twist on a classic silhouette.
Product details
- 100% lyocell
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Dark Smoke Grey
- Style: HJ0020-045
Size & Fit
- Oversized fit: exaggerated and spacious
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Air Jordan
30% off