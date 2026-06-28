Air Jordan Mule SE Women's Shoes

KatrinaA560988841
I have them all. I love them. They are so comfy.
The Air Jordan Mule combines a classic loafer upper, a soft foam platform and heritage Jordan style. What you get is a sleek and comfortable shoe that's solid enough for everyday wear. Rubber sidewalls give you a chunky look while premium hardware adds an elegant touch.
Air Jordan Mule SE
The Air Jordan Mule combines a classic loafer upper, a soft foam platform and heritage Jordan style. What you get is a sleek and comfortable shoe that's solid enough for everyday wear. Rubber sidewalls give you a chunky look while premium hardware adds an elegant touch.
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
5 stars
KatrinaA560988841
I have them all. I love them. They are so comfy.
Air Jordan Mule SE