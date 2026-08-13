Air Jordan Mule SE Women's Mules

Great style
sister35
Love the style! When are you going to bring the cow print back?
The Air Jordan Mule combines a classic loafer upper, a soft foam platform and heritage Jordan style. What you get is a sleek and comfortable shoe that's solid enough for everyday wear. Rubber sidewalls give you a chunky look while premium hardware adds an elegant touch.
Air Jordan Mule SE
The Air Jordan Mule combines a classic loafer upper, a soft foam platform and heritage Jordan style. What you get is a sleek and comfortable shoe that's solid enough for everyday wear. Rubber sidewalls give you a chunky look while premium hardware adds an elegant touch.
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
4.7 stars
Great style
sister35
Love the style! When are you going to bring the cow print back?
Keep making the mules !
Steph22bball
This is my third pair and I love them all! The cow print I get the most compliments on. I thought this pair was supposed to have a hint of light pink on the sole but looks pretty white- but they are super sharp!
These mules are beautiful
Claudia669859503
I love them!!! I will buy all the colors, I am regularly size 7, and the 7 fit me perfectly
Air Jordan Mule SE