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Air Jordan Men's Puffer Jacket - Sail

Recycled Materials

Air Jordan

Men's Puffer Jacket

30% off
Select SizeSize Guide

When the temps start to dip, it's time to break out the puffer. This one features an allover print inspired by an iconic MJ poster and is filled with down insulation for cosy warmth. Slip it on and stay toasty.


  • Colour Shown: Sail
  • Style: HV0629-133

Air Jordan

30% off

When the temps start to dip, it's time to break out the puffer. This one features an allover print inspired by an iconic MJ poster and is filled with down insulation for cosy warmth. Slip it on and stay toasty.

Benefits

  • Down insulation adds warmth without added weight, for a lightweight construction that packs in the heat.
  • Bungee at hem helps keep out the elements.

Product details

  • Imported
  • Body/lining/inset fill: 100% polyester. Fill: grey duck down (minimum 75% down)/(APA version: 75% grey duck down/25% feathers).
  • Machine wash
  • Colour Shown: Sail
  • Style: HV0629-133

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 6'0" (183cm approx.)
    • Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Air Jordan Men's Puffer Jacket

    Air Jordan

    30% off

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