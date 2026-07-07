Air Jordan 40 Basketball Shoes

Edler Schuh
Ansgar P.
Sieht gut aus . Leider fehlt mir die Supinationsstütze.
There's only one way to celebrate 40 years of Air Jordans. You gotta do what's never been done. For the first time, we stacked a full-length Zoom Strobel unit on top of full-length ZoomX foam for responsive, marathon-level cushioning. Up top, internal straps work with premium materials to give you optimal containment. Underfoot, a unique herringbone traction pattern helps you leave defenders guessing. Cushioning. Bounce. Traction. It's almost too easy.
Air Jordan 40
There's only one way to celebrate 40 years of Air Jordans. You gotta do what's never been done. For the first time, we stacked a full-length Zoom Strobel unit on top of full-length ZoomX foam for responsive, marathon-level cushioning. Up top, internal straps work with premium materials to give you optimal containment. Underfoot, a unique herringbone traction pattern helps you leave defenders guessing. Cushioning. Bounce. Traction. It's almost too easy.
We're combining ZoomX foam with a full-length Air Zoom Strobel unit for the first time in Jordan history. Why? So you get the responsive bounce your explosive moves demand with comfortable cushioning fit for marathon runners.
Six internal webbing straps are combined with premium materials in the upper to help hold your foot in place for optimal containment as you move side to side.
Cross every defender off your list with a unique 40-degree herringbone traction pattern that helps you cook on court.
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
4.7 stars
Edler Schuh
Ansgar P.
Sieht gut aus . Leider fehlt mir die Supinationsstütze.
Shoe
JAMES428b6b200c1c441aa462423b70564a74
Love the shoe. I did have to go up a full size.
Best silhouette in 25 years
eizenga13
Finals size up minimum AND- again best silhouette in 25 years.
Air Jordan 40