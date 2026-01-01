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Air Jordan 1 Mid Women's Shoes - Sail/Light Cognac/Filbert/Dark Hazel

Air Jordan 1 Mid

Women's Shoes

30% off
Select SizeSize Guide

The Air Jordan 1 Mid brings full-court style and premium comfort to an iconic look. Encapsulated Air in the heel, cushions your play on the hardwood, while the padded collar gives you a supportive feel. Speckled laces add some flair for the finishing touch.


  • Colour Shown: Sail/Light Cognac/Filbert/Dark Hazel
  • Style: IQ0306-133

Air Jordan 1 Mid

30% off

The Air Jordan 1 Mid brings full-court style and premium comfort to an iconic look. Encapsulated Air in the heel, cushions your play on the hardwood, while the padded collar gives you a supportive feel. Speckled laces add some flair for the finishing touch.

Benefits

  • Leather, synthetic leather and textile upper for a supportive feel.
  • Foam midsole and Nike Air cushioning provide lightweight comfort.
  • Rubber outsole with pivot circle gives you durable traction.

Product details

  • Colour Shown: Sail/Light Cognac/Filbert/Dark Hazel
  • Style: IQ0306-133

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Air Jordan 1 Mid Women's Shoes

    Air Jordan 1 Mid

    30% off

    Complete the look