Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Women's Shoes

Lola
DraganaP340362600
Fantastiskt
The shoe that started it all gets some sparkle in this stunning iteration of the AJ1. The iconic mid-top silhouette glows with a dazzling, chrome-like upper that catches eyes and turn heads.
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
The shoe that started it all gets some sparkle in this stunning iteration of the AJ1. The iconic mid-top silhouette glows with a dazzling, chrome-like upper that catches eyes and turn heads.
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
4.8 stars
Lola
DraganaP340362600
Fantastiskt
Think again
NeilG108727316
Don't buy these shoes. They're too good for you. They're all mine.
Stylish and Fabulous
Sam1012
These are some really cool looking Jordans. I love the fit and the style.
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE