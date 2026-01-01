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Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Older Kids' Shoes
114,99 €
The AJ1 never disappoints—it's always in style. The premium leather up top keeps these sneakers durable. The Nike Air units underfoot add classic cushioning, helping every step you take feel comfortable. So, where will you rock 'em?
- Colour Shown: Black/Opti Yellow/Silver
- Style: IV6811-001
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
114,99 €
The AJ1 never disappoints—it's always in style. The premium leather up top keeps these sneakers durable. The Nike Air units underfoot add classic cushioning, helping every step you take feel comfortable. So, where will you rock 'em?
Benefits
- Real and synthetic leather in the upper helps provide durability and structure.
- The encapsulated Nike Air unit absorbs impact for cushioning with every step.
- The rubber in the outsole helps provide durable traction.
Product Details
- Classic laces
- Wings logo on the collar
- Jumpman on the tongue
- Reflective design details
- Not intended for use as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)
- Colour Shown: Black/Opti Yellow/Silver
- Style: IV6811-001
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
114,99 €