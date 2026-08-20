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Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Older Kids' Shoes
30% off
This iteration of the AJ1 reimagines Nike's first signature model with a fresh mix of colours. Premium materials, soft cushioning and a padded ankle collar offer total support and celebrate the shoe that started it all.
- Colour Shown: Black/Light Wild Mango/Muslin/Olive Grey
- Style: IB7053-002
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
30% off
This iteration of the AJ1 reimagines Nike's first signature model with a fresh mix of colours. Premium materials, soft cushioning and a padded ankle collar offer total support and celebrate the shoe that started it all.
Benefits
- Nike Air technology absorbs impact for cushioning with every step.
- Leather in the upper offers durability and structure.
- Encapsulated Nike Air-Sole unit provides lightweight cushioning.
- Rubber in the outsole gives you everyday traction.
Product Details
- Wings logo on the collar
- Jumpman on the tongue
- Colour Shown: Black/Light Wild Mango/Muslin/Olive Grey
- Style: IB7053-002
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
30% off