Air Jordan 1 Mid Men's Shoes

PaulaJ219193158
Love the shooes. Recomend to all .
Inspired by the original AJ1, this mid-top edition maintains the iconic look you love while choice colours and crisp leather give it a distinct identity.
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Inspired by the original AJ1, this mid-top edition maintains the iconic look you love while choice colours and crisp leather give it a distinct identity.
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
4.8 stars
PaulaJ219193158
Love the shooes. Recomend to all .
Said166297836
Matches with every clothes I wear
Olive green lovely color
samuelr531616063
Brought the olive green pair as they were on offer, fit perfect true to size color scheme is lovely, you know what you get with Jordan’s.
Air Jordan 1 Mid