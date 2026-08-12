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Air Jordan 1 Low SE Women's Shoes - Anthracite/Sail/Coconut Milk/Iced Carmine

Air Jordan 1 Low SE

Women's shoes

139,99 €
Select SizeSize Guide

Always in, always fresh. The Air Jordan 1 Low sets you up with a piece of Jordan history and heritage that's comfortable all day. This version features classic colours and subtle details in the iconic profile that's built with a high-end mix of materials and encapsulated Air in the heel.


  • Colour Shown: Anthracite/Sail/Coconut Milk/Iced Carmine
  • Style: II0595-001

Air Jordan 1 Low SE

139,99 €

Always in, always fresh. The Air Jordan 1 Low sets you up with a piece of Jordan history and heritage that's comfortable all day. This version features classic colours and subtle details in the iconic profile that's built with a high-end mix of materials and encapsulated Air in the heel.

Benefits

  • Leather in the upper offers durability and structure.
  • Encapsulated Nike Air-Sole unit provides lightweight cushioning.
  • Rubber in the outsole gives you everyday traction.

Product details

  • Colour Shown: Anthracite/Sail/Coconut Milk/Iced Carmine
  • Style: II0595-001

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (3)

4.7 stars

  • BUONE

    Tiziana994936107

    Bellissime e comode sono esattamente come in foto…unica pecca per me è che arrivano solo con lacci rosa. Per il resto tutto fantastico, spedizione extra veloce

  • Happy Nike customer

    Evelyn02d5779a793b40b283ce225d6ce1711a

    Put on my Air Jordan 1 low pro, so comfortable size perfect, exactly like the picture, I hv noticed several ppl taking pictures of my air Jordan 1, makes me feel proud of what I'm walking in. Thank you NIKE

  • LOVE, LOVE, LOVE

    carrie35489aa4426545a4b0b7dd8aed336be7

    LOVE, LOVE, LOVE these! So comfy and look even better in person. They look good with everything!

Air Jordan 1 Low SE Women's Shoes

Air Jordan 1 Low SE

139,99 €

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