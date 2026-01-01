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Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Older Kids' Shoes
99,99 €
Inspired by the original that debuted in 1985, the Air Jordan 1 Low offers a clean, classic look that's familiar yet always fresh. With an iconic design that pairs perfectly with any 'fit, these kicks ensure you'll always be on point.
- Colour Shown: Off-Noir/University Red/Game Royal/Sail
- Style: IR1142-001
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
99,99 €
Inspired by the original that debuted in 1985, the Air Jordan 1 Low offers a clean, classic look that's familiar yet always fresh. With an iconic design that pairs perfectly with any 'fit, these kicks ensure you'll always be on point.
Benefits
- Genuine leather offers durability and structure.
- Perforations on the toes add breathability.
- Nike Air technology absorbs impact for cushioning with every step.
- The soft foam midsole helps provide lightweight cushioning.
- The rubber outsole adds durable traction.
Product Details
- Classic laces
- Wings logo on the heel
- Jumpman on the tongue
- Colour Shown: Off-Noir/University Red/Game Royal/Sail
- Style: IR1142-001
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Air Jordan 1 Low SE
99,99 €