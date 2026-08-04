 
image 1 of 10
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Men's Shoes - Sail/Deep Pewter/Gamma Grey/Game Royal

Air Jordan 1 Low SE

Men's Shoes

139,99 €
Select SizeSize Guide

Inspired by the original that debuted in 1985, the Air Jordan 1 Low offers a clean, classic look that's familiar yet always fresh. With an iconic design that pairs perfectly with any 'fit, these kicks ensure you'll always be on point.


  • Colour Shown: Sail/Deep Pewter/Gamma Grey/Game Royal
  • Style: IU2268-100

Air Jordan 1 Low SE

139,99 €

Inspired by the original that debuted in 1985, the Air Jordan 1 Low offers a clean, classic look that's familiar yet always fresh. With an iconic design that pairs perfectly with any 'fit, these kicks ensure you'll always be on point.

Benefits

  • Encapsulated Air-Sole unit provides lightweight cushioning.
  • Genuine leather in the upper offers durability and a premium look.
  • Solid rubber outsole enhances traction on a variety of surfaces.

Product details

  • Colour Shown: Sail/Deep Pewter/Gamma Grey/Game Royal
  • Style: IU2268-100

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (8)

4.9 stars

  • Alles super.

    DorisG219113016

    Der Artikel war wie erwartet und passt genau. Schnelle Lieferung.

  • Jättenöjd

    Peter634514800

    Supersnygga skor som jag är jättenöjd med. Passformen är perfekt.

  • Muted Classiness

    JamesR497376264

    Classy and easy to wear any day with the right outfit. Good work shoe since it has style and is way more comfortable than your typical dress sneaker.

Air Jordan 1 Low SE Men's Shoes

Air Jordan 1 Low SE

139,99 €

Complete the look