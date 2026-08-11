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Air Jordan 1 Low Method of Make Women's Shoes - Light Orewood Brown/Black/Steam/White

Air Jordan 1 Low Method of Make

Women's Shoes

144,99 €
Select SizeSize Guide

Our latest Method of Make series takes the instantly recognisable AJ1 Low and infuses it with serious tech runner style. Luxurious leather pairs with textile panels and a kiltie on the upper to create a richly layered design. A metallic Nike Swoosh logo sits on top of it all, rounding out the '00s running style.


  • Colour Shown: Light Orewood Brown/Black/Steam/White
  • Style: IW2026-110

Air Jordan 1 Low Method of Make

144,99 €

Our latest Method of Make series takes the instantly recognisable AJ1 Low and infuses it with serious tech runner style. Luxurious leather pairs with textile panels and a kiltie on the upper to create a richly layered design. A metallic Nike Swoosh logo sits on top of it all, rounding out the '00s running style.

Benefits

  • Real and synthetic leather offer durability and structure.
  • Nike Air technology absorbs impact for cushioning with every step.
  • The soft foam midsole helps provide lightweight cushioning.
  • The rubber outsole adds durable traction.

Product Details

  • Kiltie on upper
  • Wings logo on heel
  • Jumpman on the tongue
  • Low-cut collar
  • Colour Shown: Light Orewood Brown/Black/Steam/White
  • Style: IW2026-110

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (3)

4.7 stars

  • Knezevic

    Toppp💪💪💪💪 Fantastische Sneaker!! Super! Erstklassiges Material.

  • I like them but ...

    trixmix

    I like them but the kiltie on the right shoe always ends up on the side when playing golf due to rotation on the swing. I wish it could STAY PUT because the actual shoe looks great and feels great.

  • Unique.

    BernieD397273787

    In love with this pair. It’s unique and the design is pleasing to the eyes. I normally wear a size 9 for other Nike shoe products but I size down to women’s 8.5 when it comes to Jordans.

Air Jordan 1 Low Method of Make Women's Shoes

Air Jordan 1 Low Method of Make

144,99 €

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