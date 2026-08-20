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Nike Air Force 1 '07 LX Vibram®
Men‘s shoes
129,99 €
The AF-1 has always been a rugged shoe, but we're taking it to the next level. The durable textile upper sits atop a Vibram® sole designed to help you brave every surface. You ready?
- Colour Shown: Black/Light Lemon Twist/Speed Yellow/Smoke Grey
- Style: IH1943-002
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LX Vibram®
129,99 €
The AF-1 has always been a rugged shoe, but we're taking it to the next level. The durable textile upper sits atop a Vibram® sole designed to help you brave every surface. You ready?
Benefits
- Nike Air unit provides lightweight cushioning.
- Vibram outsole adds traction and durability.
Product details
- Colour Shown: Black/Light Lemon Twist/Speed Yellow/Smoke Grey
- Style: IH1943-002
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Nike Air Force 1 '07 LX Vibram®
129,99 €