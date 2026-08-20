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Nike Air Force 1 '07 LX Vibram® Men's Shoes - Black/Light Lemon Twist/Speed Yellow/Smoke Grey

Nike Air Force 1 '07 LX Vibram®

Men‘s shoes

129,99 €
Black/Light Lemon Twist/Speed Yellow/Smoke Grey
Summit White/Light Bone/Speed Yellow/Smoke Grey
Silt Red/Light Violet Ore/Speed Yellow/Black
Design your own Nike By You product

The AF-1 has always been a rugged shoe, but we're taking it to the next level. The durable textile upper sits atop a Vibram® sole designed to help you brave every surface. You ready?


  • Colour Shown: Black/Light Lemon Twist/Speed Yellow/Smoke Grey
  • Style: IH1943-002

Nike Air Force 1 '07 LX Vibram®

129,99 €

The AF-1 has always been a rugged shoe, but we're taking it to the next level. The durable textile upper sits atop a Vibram® sole designed to help you brave every surface. You ready?

Benefits

  • Nike Air unit provides lightweight cushioning.
  • Vibram outsole adds traction and durability.

Product details

  • Colour Shown: Black/Light Lemon Twist/Speed Yellow/Smoke Grey
  • Style: IH1943-002

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Nike Air Force 1 '07 LX Vibram® Men's Shoes

    Nike Air Force 1 '07 LX Vibram®

    129,99 €