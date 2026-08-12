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Highly Rated
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8 Men's Shoes - Off-White/Summit White/Off-White

Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8

Men's Shoes

119,99 €
Off-White/Summit White/Off-White
Dusty Olive/Celadon/Dusty Olive
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Comfortable, durable and timeless – it's number one for a reason. The '80s construction pairs canvas underlays with leather for a textured take on the classic silhouette


  • Colour Shown: Off-White/Summit White/Off-White
  • Style: II9807-100

Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8

119,99 €

Comfortable, durable and timeless – it's number one for a reason. The '80s construction pairs canvas underlays with leather for a textured take on the classic silhouette

Benefits

  • Nike Air unit provides lightweight cushioning.
  • Rubber outsole delivers traction and durability.

Product details

  • Colour Shown: Off-White/Summit White/Off-White
  • Style: II9807-100

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (17)

5 stars

  • NIKOS273042730

    Παρά πολύ καλή επιλογή, και η εφαρμογή του, αλλά και πολύ όμορφο σχέδιο!

  • top

    Omar593000411

    Bellissime e comede scarpe Nike, ne comprerei un'altro paio

  • Great pair of shoes

    Aidan828550009

    My favorite pair of shoes I’ve owned from Nike they fit perfectly even with crease protectors I definitely recommend purchasing if you’re thinking about it

Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8 Men's Shoes

Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8

119,99 €

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