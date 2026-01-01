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Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Cropped Running Tank Top
89,99 €
This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres
Updated with fresh graphics and a message for your opponent, this woven top is race ready. It's light and breathable with advanced sweat-wicking tech to help you stay cool as you leave your competition in the dust.
- Colour Shown: Sapphire/Hot Lava/Hot Lava
- Style: IF3649-570
Nike AeroSwift
89,99 €
Updated with fresh graphics and a message for your opponent, this woven top is race ready. It's light and breathable with advanced sweat-wicking tech to help you stay cool as you leave your competition in the dust.
Benefits
- Nike Dri-FIT ADV levels up our sweat-wicking technology with advanced cooling and zones of breathability to help you stay dry and comfortable.
- Side slits and perforated sections on the front and back provide airflow in high-sweat areas.
- Bonded seams at the neck and armholes offer a smooth, comfortable feel and unrestricted movement.
Product Details
- "Too Fast To Follow" graphic on back
- 100% polyester
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Sapphire/Hot Lava/Hot Lava
- Style: IF3649-570
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size S and is 5′7″ (170cm approx.)
- Slim fit: sleek and tailored
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
How This Was Made
- The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
- In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
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Nike AeroSwift
89,99 €