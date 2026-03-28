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Highly Rated
Nike AeroSwift Men's Storm-FIT Aerogami Running Jacket - Black/Summit White

Recycled Materials

Nike AeroSwift

Men's Storm-FIT Aerogami Running Jacket

224,99 €

This product is made from at least 50% recycled polyester fibres

Designed for running, the Aerogami jacket helps you set the pace, whatever the mileage or the season. Its waterproof and windproof design stands up to the elements. Our innovative Aerogami technology reacts to your body's sweat in real time to provide optimal airflow when you need it most.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Summit White
  • Style: FZ9039-010

Nike AeroSwift

224,99 €

Designed for running, the Aerogami jacket helps you set the pace, whatever the mileage or the season. Its waterproof and windproof design stands up to the elements. Our innovative Aerogami technology reacts to your body's sweat in real time to provide optimal airflow when you need it most.

Weather-ready

Nike Storm-FIT technology resists elements like wind and water to help keep you comfortable in harsh weather conditions.

Innovative tech

Nike Aerogami technology creates on-demand airflow with tiny winged vents, which open when sweat builds and close when sweat evaporates, to help you stay dry and comfortable.

More benefits

  • Zip side pockets help you store your small valuables.
  • Adjustable bungee cords at the hood and hem help you personalise your fit.

Product details

  • Elastic cuffs
  • Full-zip
  • Cord lock on the front and back of the hood
  • Body: 100% polyester. Mesh: 82% polyester/18% elastane.
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black/Summit White
  • Style: FZ9039-010

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 6′1″ (184cm approx.)
    • Standard fit: easy and traditional
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

How This Was Made

    • The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
    • In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.

Reviews (30)

4.7 stars

  • My favourite running jacket because of the bungy cords

    NielsC929143787

    I like this jacket and have used it for two winters now. It is great for fall, winter and spring if it is cold. Just pair it with a warm layer underneath. It is well ventilated by the vents in the front and in the back. It is wind proof but not water proof. It gets soaked through in rain. The seams are very fragile, I have had to sow both arms and the hem in 3 places. Nike you need to improve this, the fabric is stretchy but the seems are inflexible and therefore the thread breaks. The best thing is that it has bungy cord in the hem and in the hood so you can tighten it to fit you just right - that was the selling point to me. It is too pricey, as it is not gore tex or anything like it, just regular synthetic fabric. Also the material is very light, so wear has begun to show where the zipper ends in the hem, I have had to sow that too.

  • Worth Every Penny

    miki068

    I would love to see a review from an actual runner. So, I’ll do it! I bought this jacket in volt color size large. Not only is the jacket stylish, very lightweight and attention grabbing it’s moves with my body on long runs in ANY KIND of weather. It’s especially useful during rainy/windy days. It’s nice to feel “covered” without having to wear a coat or heavy jacket not to mention motorists will always see you when running.

  • Super bad weather running jacket

    MaikB58231835

    Very light and comfortable cut running jacket. It serves me perfect as an additional layer to protect me from wind and light rain or snow, without overheating me. The Aerogami function indeed works well and seems indeed to balance a bit better out when your heating up - but these are small nuances and it is not like any game changer compared to any other rain running jacket I own(ed) - however, this one is overall having a good breathability while still keeping you temperature right. The key seems to be that the upper (light grey) part functions like a mini-poncho with rain protection material, the body is comparable to light running shorts material and the arms are like a super light windbreaker material - smart combo. I already had one medium windy day, and it blocks wind out quite well. Even though materials thin, it didn't feel like waving around in the wind. As for the rain, I used it only in light rain so far and it kept me dry. But let's face it, when it comes down to heavy rain, any light running jacket gets wet after certain time - still it protects you from feeling the impact of cold raindrops. If you after real waterproof, there's other solutions - but they come usually with more weight and way less breathability - depends a bit on ones definition and preferences what a "running jacket" is. Sizing, I'm 171 cm and with 96 cm chest between M and S - I went with M since it allows me to put two shirts or even a hoody under and still feels comfy

Nike AeroSwift Men's Storm-FIT Aerogami Running Jacket

Nike AeroSwift

224,99 €

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