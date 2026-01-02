Nike AeroSwift Aerogami Women's Storm-FIT Running Jacket

Nike AeroSwift Aerogami

234,99 €

Don't let harsh weather stop you. This roomy, lightweight jacket is engineered with wind- and water-resistant tech to help keep you comfortable and dry. On-demand ventilation provides optimal breathability to help keep you feeling cool and fresh—whatever the miles or season. And when you need to shed a layer, pack the jacket into its own pocket for compact storage.

Stay sweat-ready

Nike Aerogami technology creates on-demand airflow with tiny winged vents, which open when sweat builds and close when sweat evaporates, to help you stay dry and comfortable.

Stay weather-ready

Nike Storm-FIT technology resists elements like wind and water to help keep you comfortable in harsh weather conditions.

Stay secure

Personalise your fit with bungees on the collar, hood and cuffs. A loop at the back of the hood lets you secure it when not in use.