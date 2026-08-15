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Highly Rated
ACG Zegama Hike Women's Hiking Shoes - Platinum Violet/Barely Green/Silver Lilac/Platinum Violet

ACG Zegama Hike

Women's Hiking Shoes

179,99 €
Platinum Violet/Barely Green/Silver Lilac/Platinum Violet
Life Lime/Barely Volt/Smoke Grey/Dark Smoke Grey
Cream II/Light Orewood Brown/Cave Stone/Cream II
Select SizeSize Guide

Turn punishing climbs into panoramic bliss. The Zegama Hike is the trusted trail guru to get you there. Loaded with all-conditions tech, its lightweight, ultra-cushioned midsole combines with grippy Vibram® MegaGrip traction lugs to help maximise comfort and control. The roomy design and wider outsole provide a stable base to help you tackle rugged, changing terrain.


  • Colour Shown: Platinum Violet/Barely Green/Silver Lilac/Platinum Violet
  • Style: IO7855-002

ACG Zegama Hike

179,99 €

THE MOUNTAIN G.O.A.T. OF ACG HIKE.

Turn punishing climbs into panoramic bliss. The Zegama Hike is the trusted trail guru to get you there. Loaded with all-conditions tech, its lightweight, ultra-cushioned midsole combines with grippy Vibram® MegaGrip traction lugs to help maximise comfort and control. The roomy design and wider outsole provide a stable base to help you tackle rugged, changing terrain.

Stacked cushioning

The innovative midsole puts ultra-lightweight ZoomX foam directly underfoot to maximise cushioning. A layer of firmer foam helps provide impact protection, comfort and stability on jagged, uneven surfaces.

Reliable traction

The trusted Vibram® MegaGrip outsole with Traction Lug technology supplies unparalleled traction in variable trail conditions.

Stable Containment

Whether going up the trail or coming down, the heel strap is designed to help you stay locked into the shoe. The wider outsole helps provide a steady foundation as you traverse changing terrain.

Fit for Comfort

As your foot expands over longer distances, the extended eyestay creates a fit system that lets you make easy adjustments to help your whole foot stay comfortable throughout your hike.

More Benefits

  • Breathable textile upper is lightweight for long hikes and durable to withstand tough terrain.
  • Soft and stretchy, the ankle cuff helps keep out trail debris.

Product Details

  • Heel and tongue loops
  • Women's US 8: 348g
  • Stack Height: 32mm (Heel)/28mm (Forefoot)
  • Offset/Heel-to-Toe Drop: 4mm
  • Lug Height: 5mm
  • Colour Shown: Platinum Violet/Barely Green/Silver Lilac/Platinum Violet
  • Style: IO7855-002

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (26)

4.7 stars

  • Mega

    AnkeN282648995

    Mega Schuh super bequem macht Spaß diesen Schuh zu tragen und sieht auch noch top aus

  • Marinaa44187fe7f7748e9b4fc980fefba294c

    Een hele goeie schoen , heel stevig en goede demping , wel een nadeel voor ACG te zijn.. zij niet waterdicht!

  • So comfy!

    Lauracd06ab4b88c04f7abd54d9471876e5a1

    Most comfortable hiking shoes I’ve ever worn!

ACG Zegama Hike Women's Hiking Shoes

ACG Zegama Hike

179,99 €

A rock-solid, lightweight hiking boot built from a high-speed trail runner.

Engineered For

Hiking

Terrain

Rugged

Cushioning

Maximum

Shoe Weight

Approx. 348g (Women's UK 5.5)

Features That Perform

  • Lightweight Cushioning

    The innovative midsole puts ultra-lightweight ZoomX foam directly underfoot to maximise cushioning. A layer of firmer foam helps provide impact protection, comfort and stability on jagged, uneven surfaces.

  • Reliable Traction

    The trusted Vibram® Megagrip outsole with Traction Lug technology supplies unparalleled traction in variable trail conditions.

  • Stable Containment

    Whether going up the trail or coming down, the heel strap is designed to help you stay locked into the shoe. The wider outsole helps provide a steady foundation as you traverse changing terrain.

  • Fit for Comfort

    As your foot expands over longer distances, the extended eyestay creates a fit system that lets you make easy adjustments to help your whole foot stay comfortable throughout your hike.

Complete the look

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