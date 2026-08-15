ACG Zegama Hike Women's Hiking Shoes

Mega
AnkeN282648995
Mega Schuh super bequem macht Spaß diesen Schuh zu tragen und sieht auch noch top aus
Turn punishing climbs into panoramic bliss. The Zegama Hike is the trusted trail guru to get you there. Loaded with all-conditions tech, its lightweight, ultra-cushioned midsole combines with grippy Vibram® MegaGrip traction lugs to help maximise comfort and control. The roomy design and wider outsole provide a stable base to help you tackle rugged, changing terrain.
ACG Zegama Hike
THE MOUNTAIN G.O.A.T. OF ACG HIKE.
Turn punishing climbs into panoramic bliss. The Zegama Hike is the trusted trail guru to get you there. Loaded with all-conditions tech, its lightweight, ultra-cushioned midsole combines with grippy Vibram® MegaGrip traction lugs to help maximise comfort and control. The roomy design and wider outsole provide a stable base to help you tackle rugged, changing terrain.
The innovative midsole puts ultra-lightweight ZoomX foam directly underfoot to maximise cushioning. A layer of firmer foam helps provide impact protection, comfort and stability on jagged, uneven surfaces.
The trusted Vibram® MegaGrip outsole with Traction Lug technology supplies unparalleled traction in variable trail conditions.
Whether going up the trail or coming down, the heel strap is designed to help you stay locked into the shoe. The wider outsole helps provide a steady foundation as you traverse changing terrain.
As your foot expands over longer distances, the extended eyestay creates a fit system that lets you make easy adjustments to help your whole foot stay comfortable throughout your hike.
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
4.7 stars
Mega
AnkeN282648995
Mega Schuh super bequem macht Spaß diesen Schuh zu tragen und sieht auch noch top aus
Marinaa44187fe7f7748e9b4fc980fefba294c
Een hele goeie schoen , heel stevig en goede demping , wel een nadeel voor ACG te zijn.. zij niet waterdicht!
So comfy!
Lauracd06ab4b88c04f7abd54d9471876e5a1
Most comfortable hiking shoes I’ve ever worn!
ACG Zegama Hike
Engineered For
Terrain
Cushioning
Shoe Weight