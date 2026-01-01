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ACG Wolf Grid Men's Therma-FIT 1/2-Zip Hiking Top - Black/Summit White

Recycled Materials

ACG Wolf Grid

Men's Therma-FIT 1/2-Zip Hiking Top

89,99 €
Black/Summit White
Desert Pink/Light Crimson/Summit White
Light Orewood Brown/Cream II/Light Crimson/Summit White
Select SizeSize Guide

When temps drop and your hiking gear is soaked with sweat, you're forced to make a tough call – keep going or turn back. The ACG Wolf Grid top is designed to keep you out there. The breathable grid-back fleece adapts to changing conditions. It wicks away moisture and stores your body heat to help you stay warmer with less, so you can experience more.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Summit White
  • Style: IM4233-010

ACG Wolf Grid

89,99 €

When temps drop and your hiking gear is soaked with sweat, you're forced to make a tough call – keep going or turn back. The ACG Wolf Grid top is designed to keep you out there. The breathable grid-back fleece adapts to changing conditions. It wicks away moisture and stores your body heat to help you stay warmer with less, so you can experience more.

Product Details

  • Thumbholes
  • Vertical zipped chest pocket
  • Embroidered ACG logo on the left chest
  • 95% polyester/5% elastane
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black/Summit White
  • Style: IM4233-010

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 5′10″ (178cm approx.)
    • Standard fit: easy and traditional
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    ACG Wolf Grid Men's Therma-FIT 1/2-Zip Hiking Top

    ACG Wolf Grid

    89,99 €

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