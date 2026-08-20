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Nike ACG Vista Peak Photochromic Sunglasses - Anthracite/Wolf Grey

Nike ACG Vista Peak

Photochromic Sunglasses

229,99 €

Built to take on the world's roughest terrain, the Nike ACG Vista Peak pairs all-conditions durability with precision optics for athletes who push past the expected. The lightweight semi-rim frame keeps your sightline fully open so you can pick up roots, ridges and the trail's changing contours without missing a beat. It's ready for anything the mountain throws at you.


  • Colour Shown: Anthracite/Wolf Grey
  • Style: IQ9344-060

Nike ACG Vista Peak

229,99 €

Built to take on the world's roughest terrain, the Nike ACG Vista Peak pairs all-conditions durability with precision optics for athletes who push past the expected. The lightweight semi-rim frame keeps your sightline fully open so you can pick up roots, ridges and the trail's changing contours without missing a beat. It's ready for anything the mountain throws at you.

Benefits

  • Frame size: 71mm lens width; 19mm bridge width; 130mm temple length
  • Photochromic lenses adapt to light intensity in real time, providing the right coverage in every light condition.
  • Nike Max Optics with anti-reflective coating helps reduce light reflection and provides precise vision from all angles.
  • 6-base curved shield offers medium coverage with moderate peripheral light blockage.
  • Adjustable, TPE rubber nose pad and temples provide enhanced grip and traction even in wet conditions.

Product Details

  • Multiple strap-attachment locations.
  • The injected frame material is derived from at least 40% castor bean oil.
  • 100% UVA/UVB protection.
  • Colour Shown: Anthracite/Wolf Grey
  • Style: IQ9344-060

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Nike ACG Vista Peak Photochromic Sunglasses

    Nike ACG Vista Peak

    229,99 €