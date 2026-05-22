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ACG Smith Summit Women's Zip-Off Trousers - College Grey/Grey Fog/Photon Dust/Summit White

Recycled Materials

ACG Smith Summit

Women's Zip-Off Trousers

30% off
Select SizeSize Guide

This product is made from at least 75% recycled nylon fibres

Zip and strip—your trousers just became shorts. Regardless of the length, the quick-drying, water-repellent and UV-resistant fabric (and loads of pockets) gives you the versatility you need.


  • Colour Shown: College Grey/Grey Fog/Photon Dust/Summit White
  • Style: HV6391-009

ACG Smith Summit

30% off

Zip and strip—your trousers just became shorts. Regardless of the length, the quick-drying, water-repellent and UV-resistant fabric (and loads of pockets) gives you the versatility you need.

Product Details

  • Body: 96% nylon/4% elastane. Upper pocket bag: 100% polyester.
  • This product provides UVA and UVB protection from the sun only in the areas covered by the garment. To protect exposed areas, the use of good-quality sun cream is recommended.
  • Elastic waistband
  • Mid-rise
  • Loose fit
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: College Grey/Grey Fog/Photon Dust/Summit White
  • Style: HV6391-009

Size & Fit

    • Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
    • Full length: falls below the ankle
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

How This Was Made

    • The recycled nylon in Nike products begins as a variety of materials, including recycled carpet and used fish nets. The nylon is cleaned, sorted and converted into flakes before undergoing chemical or mechanical recycling processes to create new, recycled nylon yarns.
    • Garments that use materials made from recycled nylon reduce carbon emissions by up to 50% compared to virgin nylon.

Reviews (1)

5 stars

  • vkim93

    Perfect baggy style, comfortable, and feels high quality. Just runs big, so I had to size down from my normal size S (27 inch waist for reference) to XS.

ACG Smith Summit Women's Zip-Off Trousers

ACG Smith Summit

30% off

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