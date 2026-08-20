Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Smith Summit'
Men's UV-Protective Repel Trousers
This product is made from at least 75% recycled nylon fibres
Aliens or optical illusion? The mysterious lights that fill the sky over Marfa, Texas, inspired this bold update of our classic Smith Summit cargos. We kept all the same tech you're used to—quick drying, water-repellent and UV resistant fabric. And the trousers still convert into shorts with a zip-off design.
- Colour Shown: Anthracite/Black/Summit White
- Style: HV1129-060
Nike ACG 'Smith Summit'
Aliens or optical illusion? The mysterious lights that fill the sky over Marfa, Texas, inspired this bold update of our classic Smith Summit cargos. We kept all the same tech you're used to—quick drying, water-repellent and UV resistant fabric. And the trousers still convert into shorts with a zip-off design.
Smith Rock Origin
These trousers were originally designed and tested in Smith Rock –—a rock climbing playground in Oregon, USA. This edition has a print inspired by the Marfa lights that fill the sky over Texas, USA. Since their first documented sighting in 1883, people have been wondering if they're proof of extra-terrestrial life.
Equipped for adventure
The woven fabric repels water and blocks UV rays to help keep you protected while you take on the great outdoors.
Fit for the outdoors
The loose fit feels roomy through the seat, thighs and legs. Articulation at the knees, a bit of stretch in the fabric and an on-seam gusset help promote natural movement.
Styling Options
Switching up your layers has never been easier thanks to the detachable lower panels. We've added colour-coded zips to ensure each leg ends up in the right place.
More Benefits
- Elastic waistband with belt lets you dial in your preferred fit.
- Glow-in-the-dark UFO bead nods to alien inspiration.
Product Details
- Body: 96% nylon/4% elastane. Upper pocket bag: 100% polyester.
- Embroidered Nike ACG and Swoosh logos
- This product provides UVA and UVB protection from the sun only in the areas covered by the garment. To protect exposed areas, the use of good-quality sun cream is recommended.
- Press-stud closure
- Bungee and lock at hems
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Anthracite/Black/Summit White
- Style: HV1129-060
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 6′1″ (185cm approx.)
- Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
- Full length: falls below the ankle
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
How This Was Made
- The recycled nylon in Nike products begins as a variety of materials, including recycled carpet and used fish nets. The nylon is cleaned, sorted and converted into flakes before undergoing chemical or mechanical recycling processes to create new, recycled nylon yarns.
- Garments that use materials made from recycled nylon reduce carbon emissions by up to 50% compared to virgin nylon.
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Nike ACG 'Smith Summit'