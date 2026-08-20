Recycled Materials
ACG Radical AirFlow Fly Cap
Adjustable Dri-FIT Trail-Running Hat
Coming Soon
Radical AirFlow is a wildly ambitious fabric centered on cranking up the A/C. Built to maximise the Radical AirFlow innovation, this race-ready ACG Fly Cap is designed to allow more air to flow directly to your head as you push pace. Worn and tested by elite ACG Trail -Running athletes, Radical AirFlow produced peak results. Your turn to feel the chill.
- Colour Shown: White/White
- Style: IX1854-100
ACG Radical AirFlow Fly Cap
REVOLUTIONARY INNOVATION FOR ATHLETES IN MOTION.
Radical AirFlow is a wildly ambitious fabric centered on cranking up the A/C. Built to maximise the Radical AirFlow innovation, this race-ready ACG Fly Cap is designed to allow more air to flow directly to your head as you push pace. Worn and tested by elite ACG Trail -Running athletes, Radical AirFlow produced peak results. Your turn to feel the chill.
Radical Innovation
Radical AirFlow features an extremely breathable, open-hole construction to help channel more airflow directly to your skin for rapid sweat evaporation while you move.
Radical Construction
The soft, open-hole knit fabric feels smooth on the skin and lets your body heat escape quickly. The ACG-branded hook-and-loop closure lets you make easy fit adjustments on the fly.
Radical Comfort
Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
More Benefits
- Low-profile design fits snug for a secure feel while you push the pace through tough terrain.
- Pre-curved bill helps keep the sun out of your eyes.
Product Details
- Adjustable hook-and-loop closure
- 100% polyester
- Hand-wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: White/White
- Style: IX1854-100
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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ACG Radical AirFlow Fly Cap