triangle, start, resume, beginVideo
 
image 1 of 11
ACG Phantazma Women's Storm-FIT ADV Jacket - Black/Black/Black/Summit White

Recycled Materials

ACG Phantazma

Women's Storm-FIT ADV Jacket

159,99 €
Black/Black/Black/Summit White
Safety Orange/Grey Fog/College Grey/Summit White
Select SizeSize Guide
This product is excluded from site promotions and discounts.

This product is made from at least 75% recycled nylon fibres

Windproof, waterproof and adventure ready. We spent 5 days hiking through the Dolomites in northeastern Italy to test this jacket. The lightweight 2.5L construction pairs with cinching features for a breathable feel that is ready for stormy gales. And when you don't need the coverage? Fold it into the pocket for compact storage.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/Black/Summit White
  • Style: IF0101-010

ACG Phantazma

159,99 €

Windproof, waterproof and adventure ready. We spent 5 days hiking through the Dolomites in northeastern Italy to test this jacket. The lightweight 2.5L construction pairs with cinching features for a breathable feel that is ready for stormy gales. And when you don't need the coverage? Fold it into the pocket for compact storage.

Product Details

  • 100% nylon
  • Loose fit
  • Embroidered Nike ACG and Nike Swoosh logos
  • Internal Phantazma woven label
  • Locker loop
  • Elastic cuffs
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/Black/Summit White
  • Style: IF0101-010

Size & Fit

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

How This Was Made

    • The recycled nylon in Nike products begins as a variety of materials, including recycled carpet and used fish nets. The nylon is cleaned, sorted and converted into flakes before undergoing chemical or mechanical recycling processes to create new, recycled nylon yarns.
    • Garments that use materials made from recycled nylon reduce carbon emissions by up to 50% compared to virgin nylon.

Reviews (0)

No reviews

Have your say. Be the first to review the ACG Phantazma.

    ACG Phantazma Women's Storm-FIT ADV Jacket

    ACG Phantazma

    159,99 €

    Advanced windproof and waterproof technology protects you from stormy gales.

    Designed For

    Hiking

    Water Protection

    Waterproof

    Cold Protection

    For Cold Conditions

    Wind Protection

    Windproof

    Tech Specs

    Technology

    Storm-FIT ADV

    Sustainability

    This product is made from at least 75% recycled nylon fibres

    Features That Perform

    • Layered Construction

      This lightweight 2.5L shell is waterproof, windproof and also breathable.

    • Packable Design

      This jacket packs into its own pocket for easy storage while you're out on the trail.

    • Secure Storage

      Zip pockets give you somewhere to stash your small trail essentials.

    Complete the look