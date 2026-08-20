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Nike ACG Pegasus Trail
Older Kids' Running Shoes
109,99 €
Twisting trails ahead, better bring your ACG game. Lightweight and breathable, this Pegasus 6 trail-running shoe is loaded with ReactX lite foam for a durable, bouncy ride. The all-terrain rubber outsole helps you help keep your pace regardless of the terrain.
- Colour Shown: Black/Anthracite/Summit White
- Style: IH2305-001
Nike ACG Pegasus Trail
109,99 €
Twisting trails ahead, better bring your ACG game. Lightweight and breathable, this Pegasus 6 trail-running shoe is loaded with ReactX lite foam for a durable, bouncy ride. The all-terrain rubber outsole helps you help keep your pace regardless of the terrain.
Benefits
- A lightweight mesh upper is durable and breathable, all while staying super lightweight.
- Made with more ReactX foam than last iteration, this Peg has more support and cushion for those extra rocky runs.
- A high-traction outsole gives you more grip in wet-weather conditions.
Product Details
- Heel pull loop
- Classic laces
- Low-cut collar
- Colour Shown: Black/Anthracite/Summit White
- Style: IH2305-001
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Nike ACG Pegasus Trail
109,99 €