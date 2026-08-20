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Nike ACG Pegasus Trail Older Kids' Running Shoes - Black/Anthracite/Summit White

Nike ACG Pegasus Trail

Older Kids' Running Shoes

109,99 €
Black/Anthracite/Summit White
Black/Anthracite/Black
Spruce Fog/Black Spruce/Sea Glass
This product is excluded from site promotions and discounts.

Twisting trails ahead, better bring your ACG game. Lightweight and breathable, this Pegasus 6 trail-running shoe is loaded with ReactX lite foam for a durable, bouncy ride. The all-terrain rubber outsole helps you help keep your pace regardless of the terrain.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Anthracite/Summit White
  • Style: IH2305-001

Nike ACG Pegasus Trail

109,99 €

Twisting trails ahead, better bring your ACG game. Lightweight and breathable, this Pegasus 6 trail-running shoe is loaded with ReactX lite foam for a durable, bouncy ride. The all-terrain rubber outsole helps you help keep your pace regardless of the terrain.

Benefits

  • A lightweight mesh upper is durable and breathable, all while staying super lightweight.
  • Made with more ReactX foam than last iteration, this Peg has more support and cushion for those extra rocky runs.
  • A high-traction outsole gives you more grip in wet-weather conditions.

Product Details

  • Heel pull loop
  • Classic laces
  • Low-cut collar
  • Colour Shown: Black/Anthracite/Summit White
  • Style: IH2305-001

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Nike ACG Pegasus Trail Older Kids' Running Shoes

    Nike ACG Pegasus Trail

    109,99 €