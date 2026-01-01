Recycled Materials
Nike ACG
Older Kids' UV Protection Long-Sleeve Top
This product is made from at least 75% recycled polyester fibres
Sunny outside? Brilliant! This top has sweat-wicking and UV-resistant tech to help keep you covered in the sun. Elastic binding on the hood gives you a snug fit and thumbholes help keep the sleeves in place.
- Colour Shown: Mean Green/Black Spruce/Summit White
- Style: IH0881-307
Nike ACG
Sunny outside? Brilliant! This top has sweat-wicking and UV-resistant tech to help keep you covered in the sun. Elastic binding on the hood gives you a snug fit and thumbholes help keep the sleeves in place.
Inspired by the Dolomite Mountains
The print on this top was inspired by our trip to the Dolomite mountains in northeastern Italy. We spent five days scaling verticals and weaving flower crows. Through it all, we were amazed by the beauty and spooked by the stories of mythical creatures.
Thoughtful fit
This top is loose enough to wear over a base and fitted enough to layer under an outer shell. Thumbholes let you extend your coverage and help hold the sleeves in place while you move.
Product Details
- 92% polyester/8% elastane
- This product provides UVA and UVB protection from the sun only in the areas covered by the garment. To protect exposed areas, the use of good-quality sun cream is recommended.
- Embroidered ACG and Nike Swoosh logos
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Mean Green/Black Spruce/Summit White
- Style: IH0881-307
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size S and is 4′8″ (142cm approx.)
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
How This Was Made
- The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
- In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
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