Nike ACG 'Mystery Lights' Storm-FIT ADV Bibs

Nike ACG 'Mystery Lights'

449,99 €

Made to keep you protected from wind and water, these bibs are crafted from GORE-TEX fabric and feature Nike Storm-FIT ADV tech. The three-layer construction is composed of a waterproof membrane sandwiched between a durable outer fabric and an inner liner.

Inspired by the sky

Big Bend National Park is a vast area of the Chihuahuan Desert in west Texas. While the area normally has some of the darkest skies in the country, the darkness is broken up by the Marfa Lights—ghostly orbs that glow above the desert. These lights inspired the collection's name.

Advanced protection

Waterproof GORE-TEX fabric keeps you dry so you can focus on the adventure. Nike Storm-FIT ADV technology combines windproof and waterproof fabric with advanced engineering and features to help keep you comfortable in harsh weather conditions. Waterproof zips add extra protection from the elements.

Winter sport ready

The ankles are equipped with zip-secure snow gaiters, elastic cuffs and press-studs for locking into your boots. A sweat-wicking mesh lining helps keep you dry and comfortable. Zip hand and front utility pockets have a soft, warm lining.

Fit for adventure

The loose fit feels roomy through the seat, thighs and legs. The hook-and-loop adjusters on the waist let you lock in your fit.