Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Lunar Lake'
Men's Therma-FIT ADV Jacket
This product is made with at least 75% recycled fibres
Fully equipped and built for cold-weather adventures, this ACG puffer is made from PrimaLoft® insulation to help keep you warm. When the weather warms up, the jacket packs down into its own packable bag for easy transport.
- Colour Shown: Anthracite/Black
- Style: HV1144-060
Nike ACG 'Lunar Lake'
Fully equipped and built for cold-weather adventures, this ACG puffer is made from PrimaLoft® insulation to help keep you warm. When the weather warms up, the jacket packs down into its own packable bag for easy transport.
Combat the cold
Nike Therma-FIT ADV technology combines heat-regulating fabric with advanced engineering and features to help keep you warm in cold-weather conditions. We used PrimaLoft® insulation for its lightweight, dependable warmth. It's made from tiny fibres that create pockets of insulating air, holding warmth while letting moisture escape.
Fit for the outdoors
We gave this coat a loose fit that's roomy through the body and perfect for layering. The combination hood/snood extends the coverage around your head and face. A bungee system on the waist helps you adjust your fit.
Packable and plush
This puffer packs into an internal mesh stuff sack and can be used as a pillow while camping.
Product details
- An embroidered glow-in-the-dark ACG logo
- A glow-in-the-dark UFO bead
- ACG tribiner
- Zip hand pockets
- Two-way zip
- Body: 100% nylon. Lining/Fill: 100% polyester.
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Anthracite/Black
- Style: HV1144-060
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 5′11″ (180cm approx.)
- Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
How This Was Made
- The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
- In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
Reviews (0)
Reviews (0)
No reviews
Have your say. Be the first to review the Nike ACG 'Lunar Lake'.
Nike ACG 'Lunar Lake'