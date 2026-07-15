triangle, start, resume, beginVideo
 
image 1 of 9
ACG Lava Loft Men's Therma-FIT Jacket - Black/Black/Black/Summit White

Recycled Materials

ACG Lava Loft

Men's Therma-FIT Jacket

274,99 €
Black/Black/Black/Summit White
Safety Orange/Cream II/Cream II/Summit White
Select SizeSize Guide

This product is made from at least 50% recycled polyester fibres

Researched in a lab, tested on the trails. This jacket has the tech you need to take on frigid miles—down-filled baffles for warmth and AeroLoft perforations for breathability. Stretchy panels help you move with ease and adjustable details let you fine-tune your fit. Don't need the warmth? It packs into the pocket for compact storage.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/Black/Summit White
  • Style: IO9132-010

ACG Lava Loft

274,99 €

Researched in a lab, tested on the trails. This jacket has the tech you need to take on frigid miles—down-filled baffles for warmth and AeroLoft perforations for breathability. Stretchy panels help you move with ease and adjustable details let you fine-tune your fit. Don't need the warmth? It packs into the pocket for compact storage.

Product Details

  • Body and Panels Lining: 100% polyester. Panels: 80% polyester/20% elastane. Panels Fill: white/grey duck down (Minimum 90% down)/(APA Version: 90% duck down/10% feathers).
  • Material percentages may vary. Check label for actual content.
  • Standard fit
  • Interior Lava Loft label
  • Elastic binding on the hem
  • Elastic drawstring and bungee at hem
  • Reflective Nike ACG and Nike Swoosh logos
  • Not intended for use as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/Black/Summit White
  • Style: IO9132-010

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 6′1″ (185cm approx.)
    • Slim fit: sleek and tailored
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

How This Was Made

    • The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
    • In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.

Reviews (3)

4.7 stars

  • Great Jacket

    BillO629782324

    Great fitting lofted jacket that is superlight. I haven't tried it out because of the intense heat right now, but it is built and cut for cool- cold weather with good ventilation.

  • Light, cool-looking jacket.

    Alpharoach

    Just bought this jacket, glad I sized one up. Usually order medium with ACG, but this one fits rather snug. I'll only wear a shirt underneath, but if you plan on putting on a sweater with this jacket, go 2 sizes up.

  • Cold Runner

    JehielB938614297

    Fits true to size!!!! Great feel to it. Went running out in 32 degree weather and was just fine. Fits slim but the jacket is mostly for a runner’s build so it’s fitted as well (but stretches out in needed areas). There are tiny holes for breathability. I sweat a lot so that helped out for me.

ACG Lava Loft Men's Therma-FIT Jacket

ACG Lava Loft

274,99 €

Clocking in for your coldest trail miles, this lightweight jacket packs down-filled warmth.

Designed For

Trail Running

Cold Protection

For Cold Conditions

Water Protection

Water-Resistant

Wind Protection

Breathable

Weight

Approx. 281g (Men's Medium)

Tech Specs

Technology

Therma-FIT

Fill

Down Fill

Sustainability

This product is made with at least 50% recycled polyester fibres

Features That Perform

  • Equipped for Adventure

    A bungee system at the hem and a 2-way zip let you fine-tune your fit.

  • Strategic Breathability

    AeroLoft technology places perforations between baffles to vent moisture in high-heat areas.

  • Packable Warmth

    Don't need the warmth? Pack all 283g (approx.) of this jacket into the internal pocket for easy storage.

  • Premium Insulation

    750-fill down is designed to capture warm air between its fine fibres—in short, it helps keep the warmth in and the cold out.

hero
Baptiste Coatantiec

"Great to have in your vest when you go to the mountains where the temperature changes a lot".

Baptiste Coatantiec

ACG athlete, 11th place finisher at 2025 UTMB 100M

Complete the look

Item 3 of 10