ACG High Stakes Men's Hiking Trousers

ACG High Stakes

114,99 €

To find that secret view, you'll want reliable hiking gear. The ACG High Stakes trousers are designed to flex with you and adapt to Mother Nature. They're lightweight and stretchy for less restriction while you move. Rain on the horizon? No sweat, a water-repellent finish helps you stay dry, so you can keep chasing the beauty.

Stretchy Movement

The smooth, woven stretch fabric is lightweight and easy to pack. The side panels are designed to let you bend and flex naturally, so you can charge steep climbs and negotiate descents with less restriction.

Rain-Ready Finish

Your hike doesn't stop when the drizzle starts. The water-repellent finish helps keep you dry in wet weather—so you can keep exploring.

Easy Adjustability

A lightweight drawstring at the waist and bungee adjusters at the ankle let you find the right fit. Thorny alpine flora to avoid? Adjust them tight for a closer fit around your ankle. Undo for an open feel with more airflow up the leg.