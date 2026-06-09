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ACG Five Towers Women's Skort - Sea Glass/Spruce Fog/Black Spruce/Summit White

Recycled Materials

ACG Five Towers

Women's Skort

104,99 €
Sea Glass/Spruce Fog/Black Spruce/Summit White
Anthracite/Anthracite/Summit White
Select SizeSize Guide

This skort was designed for the sun-drenched landscape of the Dolomite mountains. Hence the sweat-wicking technology to help keep you comfortable. And to give you options, we've made it easy for you to switch up your look in this convertible style.


  • Colour Shown: Sea Glass/Spruce Fog/Black Spruce/Summit White
  • Style: IF1543-020

ACG Five Towers

104,99 €

Skirt? Shorts? Skort? Who cares? Mix it up with a couple of buttons.

This skort was designed for the sun-drenched landscape of the Dolomite mountains. Hence the sweat-wicking technology to help keep you comfortable. And to give you options, we've made it easy for you to switch up your look in this convertible style.

Product Details

  • Pockets on skort and cycling shorts
  • Embroidered ACG and Nike Swoosh logos on skort
  • This product provides UVA and UVB protection from the sun only in the areas covered by the garment. To protect exposed areas, the use of good-quality sun cream is recommended.
  • Skort: 93% nylon/7% elastane. Inner tight body and gusset lining: 78% nylon/22% elastane. Inner tight mesh: 82% polyester/18% elastane.
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Sea Glass/Spruce Fog/Black Spruce/Summit White
  • Style: IF1543-020

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size S and is 5′10″ (178cm approx.)
    • Slim fit: sleek and tailored
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

How This Was Made

    • The recycled nylon in Nike products begins as a variety of materials, including recycled carpet and used fish nets. The nylon is cleaned, sorted and converted into flakes before undergoing chemical or mechanical recycling processes to create new, recycled nylon yarns.
    • Garments that use materials made from recycled nylon reduce carbon emissions by up to 50% compared to virgin nylon.

Reviews (1)

5 stars

  • Toller Skort

    PeterB967233451

    Toller Skort, fällt groß aus habe in mir noch mal bestellt eine Nummer kleiner, jetzt schon mehrfach zum Wandern getragen. Er rutscht nicht sieht gut aus.

ACG Five Towers Women's Skort

ACG Five Towers

104,99 €

Skirt? Shorts? Skort? Who cares? Mix it up with a couple of buttons.

Designed For

Hiking

Protection

UV Coverage

Weight

Lightweight

Tech Specs

Technology

Dri-FIT

Sustainability

This product is made with at least 75% recycled nylon fibres

Features That Perform

  • Convertible Design

    Take your pick: skirt, shorts or skort. Adapt to your needs with the use of a button on either side.

  • Considered Details

    Press studs at the skirt flap and big drop-in pockets round out your look with practical comfort.

  • Sweat-Wicking Technology

    You may get sweaty in the great outdoors—that's why we've added Nike Dri-FIT tech. It helps move sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation.

Complete the look

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