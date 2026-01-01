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ACG 'Chamo Camo' Men's 6" (15cm approx.) Brief-Lined Trail Running Shorts - Sequoia/Light Army/Summit White

Recycled Materials

ACG 'Chamo Camo'

Men's 15cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Trail-Running Shorts

69,99 €
Select SizeSize Guide

Rack up the miles in these lightweight and breathable shorts. Plus, we added panels with four-way stretch for unrestricted movement. Four pockets help keep your trail necessities close by while you run.


  • Colour Shown: Sequoia/Light Army/Summit White
  • Style: IM5134-355

ACG 'Chamo Camo'

69,99 €

Rack up the miles in these lightweight and breathable shorts. Plus, we added panels with four-way stretch for unrestricted movement. Four pockets help keep your trail necessities close by while you run.

Stay-dry support

Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable. Panels with four-way stretch help keep your movement unrestricted.

Trail-ready storage

These shorts have four drop-in pockets—two side pockets and two back pockets to stash your essentials.

Product Details

  • Body: 100% polyester Panel: 80% polyester/20% elastane. Lining: 92% polyester/8% elastane.
  • Elastic hem at brief lining
  • Elastic waistband with drawstring
  • Reflective Design ACG and Nike Swoosh logos
  • Not intended for use as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Sequoia/Light Army/Summit White
  • Style: IM5134-355

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 5′10″ (178cm approx.)
    • Standard fit: easy and traditional
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    ACG 'Chamo Camo' Men's 6" (15cm approx.) Brief-Lined Trail Running Shorts

    ACG 'Chamo Camo'

    69,99 €

    Complete the look